Former Australian T20I captain Matthew Wade was left infuriated after he suffered a controversial dismissal in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. The 34-year old was dismissed via an LBW off Glenn Maxwell's bowling even though he seemed to have knicked it. Despite asking for a review, Wade was given out, which left the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter annoyed. After being sent back to the pavilion, Wade could be seen swinging his bat and throwing his helmet in frustration.

RCB vs GT: Matthew Wade has angry outburst

Matthew Wade's frustration over his contentious dismissal can clearly be seen in the video below, as he could be seen revealing his angry outburst in the dressing room. Following his dismissal, he could also be seen having a conversation with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, who has had his own share of controversial decisions in the past. The former Indian skipper seemed to console Wade, who seemed in no mood for consolation.

Virat Kohli shared the pain of dodgy DRS decisions as Matthew Wade was at receiving end tonight. #IPL pic.twitter.com/IUmEdEEmcE — CBTF Speed News (@cbtfspeednews) May 19, 2022

IPL 2022 points table update: RCB in fifth

While Gujarat Titans have nothing much to play for, having already qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs in the top two positions, the same cannot be said for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB are in a difficult spot as they are currently in fifth place with 14 points, level on points with fourth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC), but with a far worse net run rate.

As a result, it is vital for the Faf du Plessis-led side not only to beat leaders GT but to win the match convincingly if they are to have any chance of improving their net run rate over DC. Considering the difference in NRR between the two sides, it is fair to say that DC would confirm their place in the top four if they were to win their match against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami