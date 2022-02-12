Last Updated:

MI Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Mumbai Indians For IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had a slow start on the first day of the IPL auction 2022 as they signed some player. They were able to get back their prodigy Ishan.

IPL Auction 2022

Day 1 of the IPL auction concluded with the top players bringing home a plethora of bidding money. Before the bidding war began, five-time title winners Mumbai Indians (MI) had successfully managed to retain four players from their star-studded squad including current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, speedster Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and explosive Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Here is the complete MI player list after Day 2 of the auction and the price that the franchise has signed them for.

Mumbai Indians Player list after IPL Auction 2022

Sr. No.

 Player Retained/Bought

Price (INR)
1 Rohit Sharma Retained 16.5 crores
2 Jasprit Bumrah Retained

12 crore
3. Suryakumar Yadav Retained

8 crore
4. Kieron Pollard Retained

6 crore
5. Ishan Kishan Bought 15.25 crore
6. Dewald Brevis Bought 3 crore
7. Murugan Ashwin Bought 1.6 crore
8.  Basil Thampi Bought 30 Lakh
9.  Jaydev Unadkat  Bought 1.3 crore
10. Mayank Markande Bought 65 Lakh
11. N. Tilak Varma Bought 1.70 crore
12. Sanjay Yadav Bought 50 lakh
13. Jofra Archer Bought 8 crore
14. Daniel Sams Bought 2.6 crore
15. Tymal Mills Bought 1.5 crore
16. Tim David Bought 8.25 crore
17. Riley Meredith Bought 1 crore
18. Mohd. Arshad Khan Bought 20 lakh
19. Arjun Tendulkar  Bought 30 lakh
20. Hrithik Shokeen Bought 20 lakh
21. Rahul Buddhi Bought 20 lakh
22. Fabian Allen Bought 75 lakh
23. Aryan Juyal Bought 20 lakh
24. Ramandeep Singh Bought 20 lakh
25. Anmolpreet Singh Bought 20 lakh

Expectations from the Mumbai Indian squad

The batting department of the 5-time champion side is almost perfect, and a good finisher to end the innings and a replacement for Hardik Pandya would provide great stability to the team in the long run. Rohit Sharma will most probably open the innings with left-hander Ishan Kishan, and Yadav will bat at his usual No. 3 position and Kieron Pollard will be utilised as a floating batsman as per requirement because of his skill of scoring quick runs and also to stabilise the innings when the team requires. Dewald Brevis is an excellent choice for the middle order and can also p[rovide a few overs with his leg-break bowling, however, the only aspect that this star South African batter lacks is experience. Being with star-studded management including former legends like Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar would help him to garner the necessary experience. MI will also be searching for a good all-rounder who could some quick runs and also rolls his shoulder for over or two. 

Mumbai Indians will be playing most of their games on Wankhede's red soil pitch which supports fast bowling and also provides variable bounce. With Bumrah being their main bowler, Mumbai's management will be looking for a good Indian backup for him. Since MI couldn't get their New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, back, this would be giving management a new headache of buying a great overseas fast bowler. 

Mumbai's management will also be looking to fill in some good experience spinners and spin bowling all-rounders.

