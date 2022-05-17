Last Updated:

'MI Trying Out Every Guy Except Arjun Tendulkar': Fans React To Mumbai's Playing XI Vs SRH

Know how the Indian cricket fans reacted to Mumbai Indians playing XI for the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Arjun Tendulkar

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians took on Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match marks the beginning of the final two games of the league stage as MI play their last game on May 21 against Delhi Capitals, while SRH face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 22. Having said that, MI are already knocked out of the tournament and have tried different team combinations frequently. 

Meanwhile, speculations about uncapped MI all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL debut also made headlines amid debuts of players like Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Sanjay Yadav. It was expected that Arjun would make his debut against SRH, but the team chose to let 27-year-old all-rounder Sanjay Yadav make his debut. This became the talking point for fans on social media as they reacted by saying Rohit and the team are trying out everyone but Arjun in the playing XI.

There were mixed reactions, with some fans questioning MI's decision, with others backing the team management's call.

How did the cricketing world react?

Among reactions from cricket fans, former India batter Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views. “Arjun must play the last game of the season. Mumbai has given opportunities to almost everyone in the squad…about time you try him out too,” Chopra said. The former cricketer ended up getting mixed reactions as a fan said, "Must play? If he showed promise in the nets he would play, leave it to the team management."

Meanwhile, a fan expressed his disappointment by asking if Arjun isn't even worthy of playing, what's the point of having him in the squad. At the same time, there were other reactions defending the team’s decision, with fans saying that he will find a place when he becomes the deserving candidate.

Few more reactions on Arjun Tendulkar

MI's Playing XI against SRH for match no. 65 of IPL 2022

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

