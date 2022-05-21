Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of the competition, Delhi Capitals are required to win tonight's match to qualify for the playoffs. If Delhi win their final match of the season against Mumbai, they will leapfrog Royal Challengers Bangalore in the points table to take the fourth spot.

MI vs DC: Toss update

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians have elected to bowl first.

MI vs DC: Pitch report

The surfaces at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are known for being batting friendly. The pacers, however, are also expected to receive some help as the pitches offer enough pace and bounce for them to elicit results. The team that will win the coin toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

MI vs DC: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Warner (c), Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (VC), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

MI vs DC: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams (VC)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

MI vs DC: Confirmed Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI vs DC: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rishabh Pant, 3. Axar Patel, 4. Anrich Nortje, 5. David Warner, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Mustafizur Rahman, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Ashwin Hebbar, 11. Sarfaraz Khan, 12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 13. KS Bharat, 14. Mandeep Singh, 15. Khaleel Ahmed, 16. Chetan Sakariya, 17. Lalit Yadav, 18. Ripal Patel, 19. Yash Dhull, 20. Rovman Powell, 21. Pravin Dubey, 22. Lungi Ngidi, 23. Tim Seifert, 24. Vicky Ostwal.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI