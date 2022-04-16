MI Vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at Brabourne Stadium and will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians are currently struggling to score points as they have not won a single game in the competition so far. LSG, on the other hand, have six points and are sitting at the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Both sides will be looking to register a win to recover from the loss they suffered in their respective previous games.

MI vs LSG: Pitch report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium favours both bowlers and batters, with the dew factor expected to play a role late in the second innings of the game. The game at Brabourne Stadium is expected to be a high-scoring thriller because of its short boundaries and lightning-quick outfield. Team winning the toss will most likely field first.

MI vs LSG: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (vc), Basil Thampi

MI vs LSG: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Dewald Brevis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

MI vs LSG: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/Riley Meredith.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

MI vs LSG: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Lucknow Super Giants: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Marcus Stoinis, 3. Ravi Bishnoi, 4. Quinton de Kock, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Deepak Hooda, 7. Jason Holder, 8. Krunal Pandya, 9. Andrew Tye, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ankit Singh Rajpoot, 12. Krishnappa Gowtham, 13. Dushmanta Chameera, 14. Shahbaz Nadeem, 15. Manan Vohra, 16. Mohsin Khan, 17. Ayush Badoni, 18. Kyle Mayers, 19. Karan Sharma, 20. Evin Lewis, 21. Mayank Yadav.

Image: Twitter/@IPL/PTI