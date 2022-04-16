MI Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2022: Desperate For Redemption, Will Mumbai Conquer Lucknow Threat?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The match will be held in Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium and will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. This will be the first time Mumbai and Lucknow will meet in the lucrative league since, the two new teams were added to the roster. The Mumbai Indians have yet to win a game in this season's IPL and will be desperate to do so against Lucknow this afternoon.

The five-time champions have thus, far looked rather mediocre in this season, and they'll have to do a lot of things right to stop their downward spiral in the standings. Apart from their star batters' ability to fire, the poor show of their bowlers have made things hard for the franchise. Captain Rohit Sharma, who is known for his explosive power-hitting, has also not been able to score freely at the top of the order. Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah have failed to perform to the best their abilities.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last game as they went down against Rajasthan Royals by the barest of the margins. Lucknow lost the match against RR by just 3 runs. The defeat in their previous outing have caused the Men in Aqua Blue to lose their position in the top four. LSG have slipped to the fifth position in the points table.

However, the KL Rahul-led side will today have an opportunity to get back into the race for the playoffs by entering the top four again. If LSG win today's game against MI, it will go up to the second place in the points table with eight points.

MI vs LSG: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/Riley Meredith.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

