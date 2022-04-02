MI Vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 today. The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 2.

Mumbai Indians began their season with a 4-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. The MI team will be hoping to bounce back and register their first win of the campaign. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals started their campaign with a crushing 61-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the IPL 2022 after posting over 200 runs on board. Here is a look at MI vs RR Dream11 prediction, predicted playing XI and other details.

MI vs RR Dream 11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Devdutt Padikkal

All-Rounder: Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult

IPL 2022: MI vs RR pitch report

We have witnessed contrasting surfaces at DY Patil in the last two matches played. It’s difficult to predict how the wicket will behave in this match. Bowling first makes more sense on this wicket given the dew factor, so the skipper winning the toss would look to bowl first.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR fantasy tips

Ishan Kishan: The MI opener looked in great form during Match 1 of the IPL 2022 and gave a perfect start for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals. He got dismissed after scoring 81 runs from 48 balls. If he bats more than 10 overs then we can expect him to demolish the RR bowling lineup.

Devdutt Padikkal: The left-hander has played his new role to perfection for Rajasthan Royals. He looked in good touch against SRH, scoring 41 runs before being dismissed. It will be interesting to see how he approaches the game against Mumbai Indians.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg spinner bowled brilliantly during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He claimed 3 wickets at an economy of 5.5. He would be looking to build on the great start and add wickets to his tally against MI.

MI vs RR playing XI

MI probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

RR probable playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult