Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. While Mumbai Indians have been knocked out due to their dismal show throughout the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still alive and will be eager to register a win in tonight's game. Hyderabad are ranked eighth in the points table with five wins in 12 matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, are ranked tenth with just three wins in 12 matches.

MI vs SRH: Pitch report

The surfaces at the Wankhede Stadium are considered to be batting friendly. However, pacers are also expected to make impactful performances due to the bouncy nature of pitches at the stadium. The team that will win the toss will most likely elect to bowl first.

MI vs SRH: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (vc), Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

MI vs SRH: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

MI vs SRH: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1. Kane Williamson, 2. Abdul Samad, 3. Umran Malik, 4. Washington Sundar, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. T Natarajan, 7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8. Priyam Garg, 9. Rahul Tripathi, 10. Abhishek Sharma, 11. Kartik Tyagi, 12. Shreyas Gopal, 13. Jagadeesha Suchith, 14. Aiden Markram, 15. Marco Jansen, 16. Romario Shepherd, 17. Sean Abbott, 18. R Samarth, 19. Shashank Singh, 20. Saurabh Dubey, 21. Vishnu Vinod, 22. Glenn Phillips, 23. Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Image: IPL/BCCI