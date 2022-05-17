MI Vs SRH: Is Arjun Tendulkar Making His IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians Against Sunrisers?

With five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) no longer having any hopes of playing it to the playoffs this season, there are speculations that 22-year old Arjun Tendulkar will finally make his debut for the team. As things stand in the IPL 2022 points table, MI continue to be at rock bottom with just six points after 12 matches.

With just two games remaining in the season for them the highest they can finish is eighth, but for that, they will have to defeat tonight's opponents SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who currently occupy that eighth spot. With fans keen on watching Tendulkar make his debut, here is a look at what MI coach Mahela Jayawardene had to say about the possibility.

Will Arjun Tendulkar make his debut for MI vs SRH?

Earlier in the season, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene was asked about the possibility of Arjun Tendulkar making his debut for the team, to which he replied, "Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups, and how we can win the matches and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups."

The Sri Lankan legend's comments came after the Rohit Sharma-led side won their first match against the Rajasthan Royals, following a horrific eight-game losing streak, a team's worst start in the history of the IPL. While Jayawardene did not give a direct answer to the question of whether Arjun would get an opportunity to make his debut in the IPL 2022 season, he did suggest that there was a possibility.

"Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win and it is about stringing wins together and getting the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination that we put out," added the MI coach.

Moreover, with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently has revealed that the team will look to give youngsters a chance with none of the combinations having worked for them this season, there is a chance that Arjun Tendulkar will indeed make his debut. There are rumours that he could do so instead of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who could be given a rest. Below is a look at how Mumbai Indians can potentially line up in the MI vs SRH game if Tendulkar does indeed get his cap:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya