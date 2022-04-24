'Might Not Be Performing, But..': Cricketers Backs Kohli Despite 2nd Golden Duck Dismissal

Former captain of India and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli recorded his second consecutive duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. During their encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kohli was removed first ball after getting a thick edge off Marco Jansen's bowling.

The 33-year-old came to the crease after skipper Faf du Plessis' dismissal in the same over. Kohli attempted to play a fuller delivery from Jansen towards mid-on, but ended up giving a simple catch to the fielder at second slip.

Kohli was removed for a first-ball duck in the previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli has now been removed for a duck in two straight matches for the first time in his IPL career.

Kohli had a rueful expression on his face after his dismissal in last night's game, indicating that the cricketer is struggling to reclaim his long-lost form. Kohli hasn't been able to score big runs in the ongoing edition of the lucrative league, and he hasn't scored much at the international level either.

Meanwhile, after Kohli's second consecutive duck in the IPL, social media was swamped with reactions. While some mocked the Delhi-born cricketer, many others rallied to his defence. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and former India spinner Amit Mishra were among those who backed Kohli's abilities and expected a successful comeback. Young South African batter Dewald Brevis also took to Twitter to extend his support to Kohli.

They might not be performing today, but one must not forget how hard both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practice and that is the reason they are still the best batsmen today. So let’s support our champions when they need it the most. #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/mXRHDau3Qv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 23, 2022

They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2022

Virat Kohli has achieved a lot in the beginning of his career, if he returns to form, he will become more stronger for the opponent, and when runs come out of his bat, the world admires him. will bounce back boss.💔#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvSRH #IPL pic.twitter.com/iaoI7CTLxP — Dewald Brevis (@DewaldBrevis_17) April 23, 2022

Kohli in IPL 2022

Kohli has played eight matches in the current edition of the IPL and has so far scored 119 runs at a dismal average of 17.00. He has a strike rate of just 122.68, which is considered pretty low in the shortest format of the game. This is Kohli's worst year in the IPL with the bat since the inception of the league in 2008.

As far as the match between RCB and SRH is concerned, the Kane Williamson-led side defeated their southern neighbours by a huge margin of 9 wickets with 72 balls to spare. After restricting Bangalore to a low total of just 68 runs, Hyderabad chased down the target in 8 overs. Marco Jansen was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

