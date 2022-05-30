Milestone Man Jos Buttler Throws Helmet & Gloves In Rage Of Fury On Way To Pavilion: Watch

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler had one of his best IPL seasons ever scoring over 800 runs which also included four centuries. However, in the IPL 2022 finals, the explosive batsman failed to make a big score putting brakes on Royal's innings. The England cricketer was left disappointed with his effort and showed his frustration on his way back to the dugout.

RR vs GT: Jos Buttler throws away his helmet and gloves in frustration

Jos Buttler top-scored for Royals with 39 runs from 35 balls before being dismissed by Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 13th over. On his way back to the dugout, Buttler was seen continuously shaking his head in disappointment after which he threw away his helmet and gloves as he crossed the rope.

During his brief stay at the crease, Jos Buttler registered a major record to his name. The 31-year-old broke Delhi Capitals' David Warner’s record of scoring 848 runs in an IPL season. Jos Buttler's IPL 2022 season ended with 863 runs from 17 matches, which is now the second-highest total by any player in one season.

Jos Buttler reflects on trying to play the role of match-winner

Jos Buttler's performance with the bat was the main reason behind Rajasthan Royals going all the way to the IPL 2022 final. Throughout the tournament, Buttler has single-handedly won matches for his team. Besides the match-winning knocks, he has also been able to set the platform for other batters to make use of the good start provided by him at the top of the order. Speaking to Star Sports about his performance in IPL 2022 the Royals opener said, "I came into the season with very low expectations, but a lot of energy and excitement for the tournament. To still be here now, and the season I've had with such a great team, and to get ourselves into the final, is incredibly exciting."

He further said, "I was actually feeling a bit of pressure. I was getting distracted, and I tried to suppress it, but it wasn't until a week or so when I actually opened up and started talking about that and it made me feel a lot better. I went to Kolkata (for Qualifier 1) a lot more relaxed and obviously that innings gave me a lot more confidence today."