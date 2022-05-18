MI's Tim David Gets Run-out After Hilariously Hitting Ball At Bowler Toward Stumps; Watch

Tim David came close to leading Mumbai Indians to an incredible victory in last night's IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, an unfortunate run-out forced him to leave much earlier than he was supposed to. T Natarajan, who effected the run-out to send the batter back to the pavilion, cut David's innings short as he was on the verge of helping Mumbai register a thrilling victory. David had already hit Natarajan for 26 runs in an over before he was run out.

David was run out after he hilariously hit the ball towards the non-strikers' end while attempting to steal a single to stay on strike in the next over. Natarajan sensed an opportunity and immediately seized the ball to run out David. The 25-year-old looked disappointed with his decision as he walked back to the dugout for 46 off 18 balls. The runout cost Mumbai Indians the game as they lost by 3 runs. Here's the video of the hilarious run-out.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth total courtesy of some brilliant knocks by Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran. Garg and Tripathi provided a solid start as they scored 42 and 76 runs, respectively. Pooran came in and played a quickfire knock of 38 runs to help Hyderabad cross the 150-run mark. Hyderabad finished at 193/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh picked three wickets for Mumbai, while Jasprit Bumrah scalped one. Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith also picked a wicket each.

In the second innings, Mumbai Indians started brilliantly as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan forged a 95-run opening partnership. They scored 48 and 43 runs, respectively. Daniel Sams was promoted up the order and scored 15 off 11 balls. Mumbai lost two back-to-back wickets in the 15th over, which put them under a little bit of pressure. David came and scored some quickfire runs to veer off the pressure but his hilarious run-out saw Hyderabad gain an upper hand again. Mumbai lost by 3 runs. Tripathi was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI

