Mohammed Shami Opens Up On Jos Buttler Threat Ahead Of Crucial Playoff Game Against RR

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to lock horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 playoffs on Tuesday. Ahead of the crucial encounter, Mohammed Shami opened up on the threat posed by Rajasthan Royals star batter Jos Buttler, who is also the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Shami, while speaking to reporters, said he doesn't think about the reputation of a player before a match and just focuses on the process such as "good rest and good sleep".

Shami said he believes in his skills and doesn't pay much heed to the name and reputation of the player who is playing against him. Shami said no bowler should think about the highest run-scorer or the best batter before going into a game as it could have a negative effect on their performance.

"Good rest, good sleep. Doesn’t matter. As a player, as a bowler, I don’t think that you should think that, who is the highest run-getter or the best batsman. You should simply play on your skills and have the belief. I always believe in myself and I don’t see the name at all. I believe in myself and my skills," Shami said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Shami's stats in IPL 2022

Shami has played 14 matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL so far and has picked 18 wickets at an average of 22.80 and with an economy rate of 7.77. The 31-year-old has been one of the key bowlers for Gujarat and is currently ranked eighth in the highest wicket-takers' tally. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Gujarat after Rashid Khan. Shami is expected to play a crucial role during Tuesday's Qualifier 1 given that the conditions in Kolkata are favourable for pacers.

Gujarat Titans were the first side to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, followed by Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gujarat is on top of the points table with 10 wins in 14 matches. They have 20 points to their name and are the only side to have touched the 20-point mark. Qualifier 1 will take place in Kolkata on May 24.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)