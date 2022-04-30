'More Useful...': Harsh Goenka Totally Destroys Ishan Kishan, Indian Duo With Brutal Tweet

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, who is known for his clever social media posts, trolled cricketers Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Twitter on Friday. Goenka took a dig at the cricketers by posting a photo of a bottle opener, claiming that it was more useful than Ishan, Devdutt, and Yashasvi. Goenka said the bottle opener, which costs Rs. 69, is more useful than Ishan, Devdutt, and Yashasvi, who were sold for multiple crores at this year's IPL mega auction.

"This opener comes at Rs 69 and is more useful than the Rs 15.25cr Ishan Kishan, Rs 7.75cr Devdutt Padikkal, and Rs 4cr Yashasvi Jaiswal. #IPL (sic)" Goenka wrote on Twitter. Goenka's tweet was in response to the three cricketers' poor performance in the current edition of the cash-rich competition.

This opener comes at Rs 69 and is more useful than the Rs 15.25cr Ishan Kishan, Rs 7.75cr Devdutt Padikkal and Rs 4cr Yashasvi Jaiswal. #IPL pic.twitter.com/zwiHmrTpMH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 29, 2022

Ishan, who was the most expensive player sold in this year's mega auction, started the tournament on a high, scoring two back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games for Mumbai. However, Ishan has since failed to score consistently for his side, hitting just 14, 26, 3, 13, 0, and 8 runs in his last six innings, continuing his lean patch in IPL 2022. Devdutt too has failed to score consistent runs for his team as he has slammed just one half-century this season. Yashasvi, on the other hand, has been dropped from the playing XI after featuring in three matches.

Interestingly, Goenka's company CEAT, which is a subsidiary of RPG Group, was the bat sponsor for Ishan until a few years ago. Ishan used to sport the sticker of CEAT on his bats as part of a deal with Goenka's company. Indian cricket equipment brand Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) has now replaced CEAT as Ishan's bat sponsor.

IPL 2022

The 15th edition of the tournament, the league stage of which is being held in Maharashtra, will see a doubleheader today. The first match will be played between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the second match.

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with 14 points to their name. Rajasthan Royals are placed second on the table with 12 points. Bangalore are ranked fifth, while Mumbai are placed at the bottom of the table with zero points.

(Image: PTI)