MS Dhoni Back As Captain, But What Befell Chennai Super Kings Under Ravindra Jadeja?

On March 24, four days ahead of Chennai's humbling loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede, the talismanic captain of the Yellow Army stepped down. A 14-year storied chapter in the Indian Premier League drew to a close. Such is the MSD impact that the 40-year-old has time and again managed to upstage the mightiest of opponents single-handedly despite the bevy of star batsmen and bowlers in the CSK line-up. One of the most distinctive and impactful captains, stamping the game with his unique brand of aggressiveness and wicket-keeping dexterity.

With the surge of 'wonderboy' Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni being cast aside, many a man pondered if India's zestful all-rounder could do any better. Some argued that the decision was poorly-timed. That he could have continued to lead Chennai this year or relinquish captaincy at the end of this season. But it little mattered. If not now, then when? He wanted to take the weight of IPL captaincy off his shoulders. From his team's point of view, there was a clear manifestation of a new era under Jadeja, so it quite cleared the air. And for all CSK fanatics, what else could it be than the passing of the baton.

Rs 16 crore signee Jadeja only 3rd player to lead CSK

Chennai Super Kings, in its statement, wrote: "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

As interesting as it seemed to see how differently Jadeja's captaincy approach will be, it was a fresh start. For Jadeja, for CSK, and for its campaign in the IPL. There is a shelf life about captaincy, blame the demand it places on an individual, and stepping away from captaincy should have allowed Dhoni to see what kind of impact it has on him.

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy: What went wrong with CSK in IPL 2022?

A month has passed since.

The ever-brightening spark of Jadeja has gone missing without trace this time around as compared to a strike rate of 145.51 and an average of 75.66 across 12 innings following team's catastrophic times in 2020. Retained for a sum of Rs 16 crore alongside an added responsibility of leading four-time IPL champions, Jadeja was no less than a shadow of his flamboyant self that we have come to associate with. The problems don't end here. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 'dingy' form, absence of Rs 14 crore signee Deepak Chahar, failure to retain both Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur, the cause of unrest within CSK fraternity is more than one.

Losing six out of their eight matches so far is enough to suggest that the defending champions are lacking the right mix in all the three components of the game.

Ravindra Jadeja captaincy: 'Unforeseen' captaincy reshuffle in the middle of season

Jadeja, in an unforeseen decison on Saturday, handed CSK captaincy back to Dhoni. It never occurred we could be treated to the sight of captaincy reshuffle at a time when CSK's playoff hopes are skating on a thin ice.

"In an ideal world, till 2020, it was Raina who was always the natural successor to Dhoni having lead whenever he has been injured. But when he lost form and was released, CSK didn't have a second line of leadership ready. Look, nothing happens in CSK without MSD's approval. He is the first, second, third and last word when it comes to cricketing matters. Doesn't matter who captains the side," said an IPL insider, as per PTI.

Dhoni, meanwhile, in his stretch as leader of the Yellow Army, will once again attempt to leave behind something of a far greater value. However, Jadeja remains the hero. The uncapped hero! As a witty Jaffer writes, "The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu". A lot takes to relinquish captaincy, and doing it in a span of days after leading one's team mean even more dauntlessness. Jadeja has shun it all, and put his team's interests ahead of his own. "I really feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let’s hope it doesn’t effect him as a cricketer in a negative way," writes a worried Irfan Pathan.

Chennai takes on fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, as 'Thala' Dhoni will take charge of proceedings, once again. For the first time in IPL 2022.

Can Dhoni stop Umran Malik juggernaut? Can Chennai revamp their fate under Dhoni?

Only time will tell.