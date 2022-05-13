MS Dhoni Lauds Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh For Outstanding Bowling Spell Vs MI

Ahead of the commencement of the ongoing edition of IPL, defending champions Chennai Super Kings confronted a major blow with their star pacer Deepak Chahar ruled out of the tournament following an injury. Despite the absence of their most expensive bowler, CSK managed to unearth two new gems in the fast bowling department. Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary bowled their heart out during MI vs CSK game and troubled the batters with their swing. MS Dhoni, in the post-match presentation, lauded the youngsters and was pleased to see India's fast bowling future in safe hands.

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni special praise for Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh delivered a brilliant bowling spell during the powerplay, reducing Mumbai Indians to 33 for 4 at one stage after bowling eight overs on the trot. Choudhary finished his four-over spell with figures of 3 for 23 with all his wickets coming from classic swing bowling where he troubled the right-hander with inswing and bowled outswing to the left-hander. Simarjeet on the other hand finished with figures of 1 for 22, which also included the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni, while praising the new ball pairing, said, "Irrespective of how the wicket is, anything below 130 is very difficult to defend, but still, what I asked the bowlers was to show a lot of character, put the opposition under pressure, forget about the result, and I feel both the youngsters, both the fast bowlers, they bowled really well,".

He further added, "So as far as their contribution is concerned, I feel a game like this really helps them. They start believing in themselves by saying, okay, irrespective of the conditions, whenever we start, we need to have the same kind of attitude, and that's what is needed in the shortest format."

IPL 2022: CSK coach shares thoughts about Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary pairing

Not only MS Dhoni but CSK coach Stephen Fleming looked impressed with the bowling pair. While praising the youngsters he said, "I thought the new-ball bowling of Simarjeet and Mukesh was outstanding. They've been developing - Mukesh all the way through the season, so for him to now feel confident enough to bowl a spell like that, and Simarjeet's only three games in, four games in, so they've made real gains, so that's a positive. So with Deepak Chahar to come back into the side, there's some good options with the new ball."