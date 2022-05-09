MS Dhoni Makes Major Statement About CSK's IPL 2022 Playoff Chances Post Win Over DC

The Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni's leadership continue their surge toward the IPL playoff following their crushing victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. CSK beat DC by 91 runs to move up to the 8th spot on the points table. However with only a few matches left to play in the race to the IPL playoffs time is running out for the defending Champions. Following the win over DC, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has spoken about the team's chances of making to the top four.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni on CSK's IPL Playoff chances

It will take a miracle, big margin victories and favourable results for CSK to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs as they have managed just 4 wins in their first 11 matches. MS Dhoni during the post-match presentation ceremony downplayed the hype about CSK's IPL Playoff qualification scenarios.

Following the crushing win over Delhi Capitals MS Dhoni said,

"If we qualify for the playoffs, very good. If not it’s not the end of the world".

He further went on to say "One at a time is good enough. I am not a big fan of math. Even at school, I was not good at math. You write your own fortune. What is important is you always have to be at your best. There is no point thinking ‘okay this team has to lose, some other team has to do at this NRR’. It just puts added pressure. Just turn up for your game, plan well and execute your plans well".

He added, "Enjoy the rest of the IPL matches. You don’t want the pressure and when two other franchises are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure. So enjoy the IPL, if it happens it happens. What is most important is to make sure we do well.".

IPL 2022: CSK vs DC highlights

CSK batted first and dominated Delhi bowlers with their openers providing a solid start at the top. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway registered another century stand to put the team in dominating position. Conway brought up his third consecutive half-century to power CSK to 208. Delhi did not get th best of the start with Srikar Bharat and David Warner getting out early. Moeen Ali rattled the DC batting lineup with quick wickets to finish the match with figures of 3/13 from 4 overs. Other CSK bowlers Mukesh Choudhary, Simranjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 2 wickets to bundle out Delhi for 117.