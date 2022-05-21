MS Dhoni Names Two Players Whom He Believes Could Play Bigger Role For CSK Next Year

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has revealed the names of two new players who, according to him, will play a bigger role for the franchise next year. After Chennai's final game of the season against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, Dhoni lauded the young fast bowlers - Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana. Dhoni further added that they have gained a lot of knowledge from the games they have played this season, adding that this will only help them improve next year. Dhoni further expressed his delight at seeing their individual performances grow with each match.

"I think whatever games that they've got, they've learnt a lot out of it. One of the biggest examples is Mukesh, he has played all [13] games, but what is impressive is to see how he has improved from the first game to the last game and how he can bowl at the death. Once they've got that experience, what is important is next year once they turn up for the IPL, they shouldn't start from scratch again. Malinga! Our Malinga is really good. It's difficult to pick him and I feel he will definitely contribute next year for us in a big way," ESPNcricinfo quoted Dhoni as saying.

Both Choudhary and Pathirana were part of the playing XI for CSK in their last night's clash against Rajasthan Royals. Despite them going wicketless in the match, Dhoni praised the bowlers for their impressive performances in the season. While Choudhary went for 41 runs in his four overs, Pathirana conceived 28 off 3.4 overs. Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated from the tournament and played their final game of the season on Friday.

CSK vs RR match highlights

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets courtesy of a brilliant all-round performance by Ravichandran Ashwin. Batting first, Chennai posted a total of 150 runs in 20 overs. Moeen Ali scored an amazing 93 runs off 57 balls to help his team reach a respectable total. Dhoni and Devon Conway were the only batters apart from Moeen Ali to cross the double-digit mark for CSK. Conway was dismissed for 16 off 14 balls, while Dhoni scored 26 off 28 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy picked two wickets each, while Trent Boult and Ashwin scalped one wicket each.

In the second innings, Rajasthan chased down the target with ease with two balls remaining. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 off 44 balls, while Ashwin smashed 40 off 23 balls to help Rajasthan win the game. Simranjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali picked one wicket each, while Prashant Solanki scalped two wickets. Ashwin was named the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI