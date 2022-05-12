MS Dhoni Opens Up On Ex-CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja Missing IPL 2022; 'Tough To Replace'

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said it is tough to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the squad, after the all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first on Thursday, match presenter Simon Doull asked MS Dhoni about how tough it will be to replace Ravindra Jadeja for the rest of the tournament. After revealing the playing XI, Dhoni said that Jadeja helped the team try different combinations and also made a special mention of his brilliance on the field.

"Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It's tough to replace him, don't think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect,” Dhoni said at the toss.

Earlier on Wednesday, CSK announced that Jadeja has been ruled out of IPL 2022, due to bruised rib. “Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season,” CSK said announcing the development.

Ravindra Jadeja was retained for INR 16 crore

The all-rounder was the most expensive player for CSK in the IPL 2022 auctions, after being retained for INR 16 crore. The 2022 season of IPL started on a positive note for the 33-year-old all-rounder as he was made the captain of CSK two days prior to the commencement of the tournament, as MS Dhoni stepped down.

However, the pressure of leading the four-time IPL champions took a toll on the all-rounder’s performance, and he also failed to take the team through to victories. The team had a dismal start to the season as they lost four consecutive games before picking up their maiden win.

Things went further downhill as CSK found themselves sitting at 9th position of the IPL 2022 points table with just two wins from eight games. After CSK lost their sixth match of the tournament to Punjab Kings on April 25, Jadeja decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and hand it back to MS Dhoni. Since Dhoni’s return as the skipper, CSK have won two out of their three games before the clash against Mumbai.

