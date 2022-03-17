MS Dhoni Takes CSK Youngster Under His Wings; All-rounder Reveals MSD's Words Of 'wisdom'

Newly signed Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar, in an interaction hosted by India Cements narrated his first-ever interaction with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni at a Super Kings' camp in Surat.

Recalling MS Dhoni's advice to him Rajvardhan Hangargekar, said that he has received a great amount of freedom from the skipper, who backed him to keep doing just what he was already doing.

"On the first day of practice, MS Bhai told me just go with what you are already doing. Don't change anything. Just keep doing what you have been doing really well. That was a really good piece of advice for me, that I have the freedom to do what I'm doing."

When Rajvardhan Hangargekar was done, MS Dhoni chipped in commenting that the player has been told to improve on one thing. "He (Hangargekar) has been told to improve his football skills!" he quipped.

The India U-19 all-rounder concluded by leaving a message for the fans, assuring that he will give everything on the field for the team. "I'm really grateful to the CSK family for giving me this opportunity. I will give my everything on the field for the team and make CSK proud again," he said.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube laud facilities and hospitality at Surat

Chennai Super Kings will look to defend their title in IPL 2022, speaking about the training so far the CSK skipper MS Dhoni praised the facilities and hospitality the players received.

He said, "Everyone is very excited, this 15-20 days time will give extra time for them to get used to each other. Facilities in Surat are outstanding. Whatever we have required, they have provided. The facility, reception and hospitality have been great."

Shivam Dube who was also present at the interaction and had similar words of praise for the facilities and said that the team will look to make it big.

"We are enjoying the practice in Surat and the facilities here. Everything is like what we want, what others are doing in preparation for the IPL. It's like one of the perfect things going on right now. We are enjoying it a lot, that is more important and we are working in the right way. It's a big journey that CSK have been through. We will try to continue. From my side, I'm trying to support the team more. The journey for me will be great this year. We will try to make it big and whistle podu!"

Image: PTI