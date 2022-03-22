MS Dhoni's Die-hard Fan Shivam Dube On Being Picked By CSK: 'Danced In My Room In Joy'

Shivam Dube, an Indian all-rounder, and a self-professed MS Dhoni and CSK fan, recently shared how he felt after being picked by the franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dube told CSK's in-house social media team that after being picked by Chennai in last month's auction, he danced in his room in joy. Dube said it is a "big deal" for him to get an opportunity to play for CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"You can still see the goosebumps. I am a big fan of Mahi bhai and especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi bhai yesterday, he asked me to do certain things and I told him I'll definitely do it. When Mahi bhai asks you to do something, you have to do it. It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great," Dube said in an interview with CSK.

"I can’t describe my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. I typically don’t dance but the sheer happiness after getting picked by CSK got me dancing. I danced in my room in joy after the auction. I just couldn't keep still because of how excited I was," he added.

Dube was part of the Rajasthan Royals setup until last year before the franchise released him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Dube was bought by CSK for Rs 4 crore. So far in his IPL career, Dube has played 24 matches and has scored 399 runs at an average of 22.17. He has also picked four wickets.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

(Image: @ShivamDube/Twitter)