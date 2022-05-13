MS Dhoni's Gesture For Mumbai Indians Players And Staff Is Winning Hearts On Internet

Chennai Super Kings' hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs ended with a defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Men in Yellow lost the match by 5 wickets to MI in a low-scoring encounter that saw the defending champions registering their second-lowest score against Mumbai Indians. Following the completion of the match, MS Dhoni was seen chatting with players from the opposite camp, and after the post-match presentation, he decided to show a special gesture towards the members of the MI franchise.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni signs jersey for Mumbai Indians after CSK vs MI match

Fans on social media shared an image of MS Dhoni signing a bunch of CSK jerseys for the players and support staff of Mumbai Indians as bowling coach Shane Bond stood beside him to collect them one by one.

Mumbai Indians' few players and CSK's support staff members got The Legend MS Dhoni's signed Jersey after the today's match. pic.twitter.com/jOkI7TI9l7 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 12, 2022

This is not the first time that MS Dhoni has made such a gesture toward players. Recently when legendary pacer Dale Steyn met MS Dhoni after SRH's match against CSK, he got the CSK skipper to sign a t-shirt. The legendary Proteas fast bowler, who is now part of Sunrisers’ support staff, approached Dhoni with a request for an autograph. The CSK captain obliged and signed his orange jersey.

CSK vs MI match highlights

After being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians, Chennai got off to the worst possible start as they lost two wickets early. The power outage at the Wankhede Stadium led to the unavailability of DRS for the first two overs due to which Devon Conway was unable to review his dismissal after being given out lbw off Mumbai Indians left-arm seamer Daniel Sams.

Robin Uthappa was the other player who could not ruse DRS review after a good-length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah straightened on him and struck his pads in the next over. By the end of the powerplay, Chennai Super Kings had lost half of the team. Captain Dhoni fought a lone battle and struck an unbeaten 33-ball 36, however, he ran short of partners with wickets tumbling at another end. CSK were eventually bowled out for just 97 runs. In response, Mumbai lost four early wickets in the powerplay. However youngsters Tilak Varma played a patient 32-ball 34 runs knock and along with Tim David's who played a cameo knock of seven-ball 16, helped Mumbai chase the total in 14.5 overs.