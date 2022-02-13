Mumbai Indians Buy Jofra Archer For Rs 8 Crore Despite Bowler Unlikely To Play In IPL 2022

After a slow start on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction, Mumbai Indians splashed out some money to purchase some star players, including Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams. However, the acquisition of England pacer Jofra Archer for a whopping amount of Rs 8 crores came as a major surprise as the 26-year old may not play this season due to injuries.

Several experts were surprised that Archer even entered his name in the auctions, with IPL's chief operating officer Hemang Amin having confirmed to teams that the English pacer's involvement in the 2022 edition of the tournament is uncertain.

Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022?

In an email sent out to franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, Hemang Amin had informed all franchises that they have to undertake the risk of Jofra Archer not playing in this season's games if they were to sign him. Amin also made it clear that teams will not be allowed a replacement if the England pacer cannot compete. The statement read:

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022. Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."

Image: IPLT20.com