Mumbai Indians Coach Jayawardene Reveals Why Mumbai Indians' Started Poorly In IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene spoke about the reason behind Mumbai Indians' poor start to IPL 2022 and said that the team needs manage to close games down and finish it off and need concentration in the crucial stages of the game.

"Again a disappointing outing for us. Lot of good things again. Three bad overs with the ball gave up 70 runs. That means we bowled 17 overs on a very good wicket for 120 runs. Skill-wise we were very very good, but it was just those three bad overs. In the chase we timed it really well and had one bad over with that where we lost 2 of our main batters in that situation. So we couldn't finish the game properly. I know it's early, but we really have to be able to close games down and finish it off. These are discussions we're gonna have. As a coach I'm happy that the skills are good, the temperament is good, and the tempo is good. The awareness of the game for a longer period of time is very very good. But it is just a lack of concentration on those crucial moments which is letting ourselves down. So we just need to make sure that we don't make these mistakes again." Mahela Jayawardene told on Mumbai Indians’ official Instagram page.

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma speaking about the RR vs MI clash said that he thought the team were in the game until the 13th over with them requiring only 70 runs from seven overs with seven wickets in hand, but two wickets in quick succession added pressure and the team failed to cross the winning line.

"I thought, 193 on that pitch, I think we could have chased that, especially when we needed 70 off 7 overs with 7 wickets in hand. These things can happen. It is still early days in the tournament but we will learn from that and hopefully come out better" he said adding that there sure were positives to take from the game, which included Bumrah and Mills bowling well.