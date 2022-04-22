Mumbai Indians Debutant Hrithik Shokeen Named After Hrithik Roshan? Netizens Spot Facts

There are stories associated with the names of some of the young cricketers of the country. Sachin Baby was named after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Washington Sundar was named after a person who supported his father M Sundar's cricketing passion.

Some netizens believed there was similarly a story behind the latest Indian Premier League debutant Hrithik Shokeen. They believed that the Delhi-based youngster could have been named after the actor Hrithik Roshan.

Netizens say Mumbai Indians debutant Hrithik Shokeen named after Hrithik Roshan

Netizens spotted Hrithik Shokeen's birthday after his impressive debut for Mumbai Indians in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. They believed he was surely named after Hrithik Roshan because he was born four days after the actor became a household name with the success of his film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

One netizen shared screenshots of the birthday of the young cricketer on January 18, 2000, and the release date, January 14, 2000. The person believed that his parents perhaps might have watched Hrithik's debut first day, first show, and became fans of him that very day.

Parents probably watched 1st day first show of KNPH and became #HrithikRoshan fan#IPL2022 #IPL #CSKvsMi pic.twitter.com/KseorSYHxY — Vishi (@IamShailabh) April 21, 2022

Among the other reactions to Hrithik was from singer Srinivas. He seemed to believe the player looked too young and asked if was eligible for a driving license.

Hrithik Shokeen.. Is he eligible to apply for a driving license — Srinivas singer (@singersrinivas) April 21, 2022

One even trolled former cricketer Aakash Chopra and joked about what the latter would say in the commentary box if he took a wicket.

Can't wait for Hrithik Shokeen to get a wicket and Aakash Chopra commentating "ye Hrithik apna naam 'Roshan' karega"#CSKvsMi — Goliath (@PitchingOutside) April 21, 2022

Hrithik Shokeen makes impressive debut for Mumbai Indians

That, however, did not happen because Hrithik Shokeen went wicketless. However, he has impressed all with his off-spin and conceded 23 runs from his 4 overs, at an economy of 5.8, considered good in T20 standards and was the most economical of the MI line-up.

His bowling was one of the reasons why Chennai Super Kings were favourites to win the match. However, veteran MS Dhoni stole the show in the end by hitting 16 runs off 4 balls to win the match for CSK.

However, that was not all, he also showcased his potential with the bat. Hrithik scored 25 runs. However, the strike rate was not impressive as he took a run-a-ball to get to the mark.

It would be interesting to see if Hrithik Shokeen, who has snapped up for Rs 20 lakh in the auction, becomes a mainstay of the team now.