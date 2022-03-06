The BCCI on Sunday released the full schedule of the Tata IPL 2022 that is set to begin on March 26th at the Wankhede Stadium, with the opening set to feature a blockbuster encounter between last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2022 schedule will include a total of 70 league matches and four playoff games over a 65-day duration.

The schedule includes 12 double-headers, with the first game set to commence live at 3:30 PM IST and the second match set to begin live at 7:30 PM IST. With the addition of two new teams in IPL 2022, this season's tournament promises to be the most entertaining in history. Ahead of the new season, here is a look at the full IPL 2022 schedule for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 schedule

No Date Match Venue Time 1 March 27 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM 2 April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 3 April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 4 April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 5 April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 6 April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne Stadium 3:30 PM 7 April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 8 April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 9 April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 10 May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Brabourne Stadium 7:30 PM 11 May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 12 May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 13 May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 14 May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

MI full squad

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Udadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal, Riley Meredith.

BCCI releases IPL 2022 schedule

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede stadium here on March 26.

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule of the cash-rich league, which will be played across four venues-- Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

A total number of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

There will be 12 double-headers in the tournament and on such days, the first game will be played at 3.30 pm and the evening matches will be played at 7.30 pm.

The first-double header will be played on March 27 with a day game at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) where the Delhi Capitals will square off five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Later, DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a night game.

The first match in Pune will be played on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

It was already announced by the BCCI, that in all, 20 matches each would be held at Wankhede stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while 15 games each would be played at the Brabourne stadium and in Pune.

The final league game will also be played at the Wankhede stadium here on May 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

Both the new teams Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants play their first match, against each other, at the Wankhede on March 28.

The BCCI said that the schedule for the play-offs and the final to be played on May 29, would be announced later.

(With inputs from PTI)