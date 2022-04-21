Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST and will be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Both Mumbai and Chennai have failed to repeat their previous seasons' performances and are currently ranked last in the points standings.

This season, the Super Kings have only won one game, while the Indians have won none. Both Mumbai and Chennai will be keen to win tonight's match in order to garner some respect, as qualifying for the playoffs has become almost impossible for the two teams.

MI vs CSK: H2H record

In the IPL, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have played 32 matches against each other. Mumbai Indians presently have a 19-win advantage against its arch-rivals. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have 13 wins against Mumbai Indians. In the last 5 matches though, Mumbai has three wins and Chennai has two.

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana

MI vs CSK: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorious, Moeen Ali (vc)

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Maheesh Theekshana

MI vs CSK: Predicted XIs

Mumbai: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Dewald Brewis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

MI vs CSK: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Suryakumar Yadav, 3. Kieron Pollard, 4. Jasprit Bumrah, 5. Ishan Kishan, 6. Dewald Brevis, 7. Basil Thampi, 8. Murugan Ashwin, 9. Jaydev Unadkat, 10. Mayank Markande, 11. N Tilak Varma, 12. Sanjay Yadav, 13. Jofra Archer, 14. Daniel Sams, 15. Tymal Mills, 16. Tim David, 17. Riley Meredith, 18. Mohd Arshad Khan, 19. Anmolpreet Singh, 20. Ramandeep Singh, 21. Rahul Buddhi, 22. Hrithik Shokeen, 23. Arjun Tendulkar, 24. Aryan Juyal, 25. Fabian Allen.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Moeen Ali, 3. MS Dhoni, 4. Ravindra Jadeja, 5. Dwayne Bravo, 6. Robin Uthappa, 7. Ambati Rayudu, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. KM Asif, 10. Tushar Deshpande, 11. Shivam Dube, 12. Maheesh Theekshana, 13. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 14. Simarjeet Singh, 15. Devon Conway, 16. Dwaine Pretorius, 17. Mitchell Santner, 18. Adam Milne, 19. Subhranshu Senapati, 20. Mukesh Choudhary, 21. Prashant Solanki, 22. C Hari Nishaanth, 23. N Jagadeesan, 24. Chris Jordan, 25. K Bhagath Varma.

Image: PTI