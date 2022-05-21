The Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in what could be a vital match in deciding the last IPL 2022 playoff berth. While five-time champions MI can no longer make it to the playoffs, DC are very much still in the hunt for the final spot.

After having played 13 games, DC are currently in fifth place with 14 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but with a better run rate. With all still to play for, this game promises to be an exciting and nail-biting encounter. Here is a look at our MI vs DC Dream11 prediction, h2h record and the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing 11.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: MI win toss

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians have elected to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record

When it comes to the head-to-head record of the two sides, the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have faced each other on 31 occasions, with DC winning 15 of the clashes and MI winning 16. With the head-to-head record split fairly evenly between the two, this contest promises to be a cracking one.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals confirmed playing 11

With a playoff berth still very much in their hands, the Delhi Capitals were not expected to change their playing 11 much from the team that registered a crucial 17-run win over the Punjab Kings. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians were expected to make several changes to give more opportunities to the youngsters. DC made one change as they brought in Prithvi Shaw in place of Lalit Yadav. Meanwhile, MI made two as Hrithik Shokeen comes in place of Sanjay Yadav and Dewald Brevis replaces Tristan Stubbs.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

MI vs DC Dream11 prediction

Keepers(s): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, David Warner (C)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (VC), Axar Patel, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed