Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream11 Team, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians are up against Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening. The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR head into the match after losing to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a massive margin of 75 runs and have won only one out of their five games. On the other hand, MI head into the game after winning two back-to-back matches against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

The Rohit Sharma-led MI are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with just two wins in 10 games, while KKR are placed at ninth with four wins in seven games. With the race for the Playoffs in full flow, MI are virtually knocked out of the tournament, while KKR have three do-or-die matches left to continue having chances of qualification.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Head to head record

Kolkata have won only eight games against Mumbai, who have won on 22 other occasions out of the 30 matches in which both teams have locked horns. Additionally, KKR have won only two out of the last five games, while MI have won three. The last time both teams squared off in the ongoing season, KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins hit Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over and scored the joint-fastest half-century of IPL as Shreyas Iyer’s side triumphed by five-wicket. In terms of head-to-head records, MI have a big upper hand over KKR.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batsmen – Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Tim David

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: B Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch/Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi/Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana/Umesh Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin/Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)