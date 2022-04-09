Last Updated:

'A new Rahul of cricket' Netizens Hail 'Dhoni-esque' Finisher Rahul Tewatia After Superhuman Last-ball Feat Vs PBKS

After a shaky start to the final over that saw Hardik Pandya get dismissed run out, Tewatia came in and hit two consecutive sixes to win the match for Gujarat.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, rahul tewatia sixes, rahul tewatia vs punjab kings, rahul tewatia finisher

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter


The internet went berzerk on Friday after Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries of the match to help his side register a remarkable victory. Tewatia stunned Punjab Kings (PBKS) with his hard-hitting as he alongside Davi Miller chased down 19 off the last 6 balls. After a shaky start to the final over that saw Hardik Pandya get dismissed for a run-out, Tewatia came in and took control of the situation, sending the last two balls by Odean Smith flying out of the stadium, helping Gujarat win by 6 wickets. 

As soon as the match got over, netizens turned to social media to heap praise on Tewatia. While some compared him to the legendary India batter, MS Dhoni, for his finishing skills, others said there's something special in the name 'Rahul', referring to former cricketer Rahul Dravid. Here's how the internet reacted to Tewatia hitting two consecutive sixes to finish the game. 

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya struck early and delivered the wicket of his Punjab counterpart Mayank Agarwal, who got dismissed for just 5 runs. Jonny Bairstow scored 8 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by Lockie Ferguson. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone forged a crucial partnership in the middle and scored some runs for their team. Dhawan was then dismissed by Rashid Khan on 35 off 30 balls. 

READ | PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2022 Highlights: Tewatia's last ball six helps GT win in epic thriller

Jitesh Sharma joined Livingstone in the middle and scored a quickfire 23 off 11 balls before being dismissed by Darshan Nalkande, who picked two wickets on debut. Livingstone was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 64 off 27 balls. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh also scored some runs towards the end to help their side reach a defendable total. 

READ | IPL 2022: Shane Bond comments on Mumbai Indians' bowling woes; 'It's a simple fix really'

In reply, Shubman Gill scored a solid 96 off 59 balls after Matthew Wade was dismissed early by Kagiso Rabada. Debutant Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial 35 off 30 balls while giving company to Gill. Hardik Pandya came towards the backend of the final innings and scored 27 off 18 balls. He was eventually dismissed in the last over after misjudging a run-out call. Then came Rahul Tewatia who helped Gujarat get their third win in the tournament. Gill was awarded the player of the match trophy for his outstanding knock with the bat. 

READ | Harbhajan Singh reacts to popular internet meme on CSK & MI's situation in IPL 2022

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter

READ | IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange and Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT
Tags: Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND