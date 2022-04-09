The internet went berzerk on Friday after Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries of the match to help his side register a remarkable victory. Tewatia stunned Punjab Kings (PBKS) with his hard-hitting as he alongside Davi Miller chased down 19 off the last 6 balls. After a shaky start to the final over that saw Hardik Pandya get dismissed for a run-out, Tewatia came in and took control of the situation, sending the last two balls by Odean Smith flying out of the stadium, helping Gujarat win by 6 wickets.

As soon as the match got over, netizens turned to social media to heap praise on Tewatia. While some compared him to the legendary India batter, MS Dhoni, for his finishing skills, others said there's something special in the name 'Rahul', referring to former cricketer Rahul Dravid. Here's how the internet reacted to Tewatia hitting two consecutive sixes to finish the game.

Everyone was questioning his price tag, just 3 games in hes already proved it#PBKSvGT #RahulTewatia — Wasik (@WasikJamal) April 9, 2022

Now players will think of you a new Rahul on cricket horizon Rahul Tewatia. # — Shikhar Prayag (@PrayagShikhar) April 9, 2022

Two minutes of silence for those who missed the last over.

What a finisher RAHUL TEWATIA 🔥#GTvsPBKS #Tewatia #IPL #HardikPandya — Prolethal (@Prolethal2) April 8, 2022

Rahul tewatia can be a great finisher for team India in coming days. Must get more and more chances to play. He should get few chances in upcoming t20I series before worldcuo. Can be a good click for the team.#rahultewatia #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 — Iamrajamittal (@iamrajamittal) April 8, 2022

From Dhoni finishing the matches to Tewatiya finishing the match..



We all Grew up...♥️#IPL2022 #RahulTewatia — Atharv Ramanuj 🇮🇳 (@ArthRamanuj) April 9, 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya struck early and delivered the wicket of his Punjab counterpart Mayank Agarwal, who got dismissed for just 5 runs. Jonny Bairstow scored 8 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by Lockie Ferguson. Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone forged a crucial partnership in the middle and scored some runs for their team. Dhawan was then dismissed by Rashid Khan on 35 off 30 balls.

Jitesh Sharma joined Livingstone in the middle and scored a quickfire 23 off 11 balls before being dismissed by Darshan Nalkande, who picked two wickets on debut. Livingstone was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 64 off 27 balls. Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh also scored some runs towards the end to help their side reach a defendable total.

In reply, Shubman Gill scored a solid 96 off 59 balls after Matthew Wade was dismissed early by Kagiso Rabada. Debutant Sai Sudharsan scored a crucial 35 off 30 balls while giving company to Gill. Hardik Pandya came towards the backend of the final innings and scored 27 off 18 balls. He was eventually dismissed in the last over after misjudging a run-out call. Then came Rahul Tewatia who helped Gujarat get their third win in the tournament. Gill was awarded the player of the match trophy for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter