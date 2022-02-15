Netizens Point Big Goof-up From Charu Sharma As Khaleel Goes To DC Instead Of MI; WATCH

In an unfortunate incident, IPL Auction 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fell unconscious due to Postural Hypotension leaving the BCCI to look for an immediate alternative. Sports presenter Charu Sharma filled in the void, quickly and managed the proceeding quite smoothly, however, he did make a goof-up which was quickly spotted by the netizens.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians battled it out for left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Mumbai Indians raised the bid for Rs 5.25 Crore followed by which Delhi Capitals’ co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi raised the paddle for Rs 5.50 Crore but then asked Charu Sharma to wait for a bit longer, this seemed to have confused the auctioneer who after a wait, ended up selling Khaleel Ahmed to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 Crore with the Mumbai Camp also not seen raising it further or raising a point.

@mipaltan Mumbai Indians should have got Khaleel Ahmed for 525L, right?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GhrgzRfcIM — Shaileshwar (@TheCricketChap) February 15, 2022

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have built their squads going into the IPL 2022 season. The Capitals had retrained the services of skipper Rishabh Pant, opening batter Prithvi Shaw, South African pacer Anrich Nortje and spin all-rounder Axar Patel and further went on to secure some big names in David Warner, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and also secured young talents like Chetan Sakariya and Yash Dhull.

Mumbai Indian's meanwhile came into the IPL Auction 2022 retaining Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav/ They managed to Ishan Kishan and strengthen their team with the likes of Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David among others.

Delhi Capitals' squad for IPL 2022

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (C), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.