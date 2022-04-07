Netizens Say 'it's Just A Show Off' As Ravindra Jadeja Posts Video Of Basketball Skills

Team India allrounder and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to share a video of him shooting a few reverse basketball ball shots. CSK are the defending champions of the Indian Premier League trophy in the 2022 season, however, they are yet to find a win this season. They have played three matches so far in the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) and have failed to end on the victorious side.

Watch Ravindra Jadeja displaying his basketball skills:

Meanwhile, Jadeja shared a video of him at the basketball court alongside his CSK teammates to showcase his basketball skills. In the video, Jadeja can be seen scoring no-look reverse baskets and then celebrating them in a typical fashion. While Jadeja shared the video in a jolly mood, social media users saw the opposite side of it and responded to the video saying Jadeja is just doing a show-off.

How did the fans react to CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja's video?

Many Twitter users responded to Jadeja’s video by mentioning an old tweet of the CSK skipper which read, “It's not a master shot! Just a Show Off”. At the same time, other users pointed out that CSK is yet to win a game in the tournament, and at this point of time, Jadeja shouldn’t be sharing such tweets. On the other hand, another user said, “Lol. Everyone can do this. Just measure the distance and the angle of realising ball from where you are standing”.

Among the many tweets criticizing Jadeja, few of the fans said Jadeja should celebrate the same way if he takes a hattrick in CSK’s next game. A few fans saw the hilarious die of the video and made some funny suggestions for BCCI. “BCCI should replace toss with no-look basketball shots from now,” the fan said. With that being said, CSK is currently gearing up for their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9. The Chennai-based team currently sits eighth in the IPL 2022 points table, while Hyderabad finds itself down in the bottom.

(Image: @imjadeja/Twitter)