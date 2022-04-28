'Never Seen Him This Angry': Muralitharan Loses Temper In Dugout Over Jansen's Final Over

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a last-ball thriller at the Wankhede Stadium. The match, which had a nail-biting finish, also saw former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who is the spin-bowling and strategic coach of the SRH, lose his cool. As a surprise, the legendary spinner was seen angry at his team, which led to fans and peers sharing concerns.

SRH coach Muttiah Muralitharan lost his cool during the final over of the GT vs SRH match in the IPL 2022. The match had entered the 20th over of the second innings when Kane Williamson handed the ball over to Marco Jansen to finish off the game for SRH. Gujarat needed 22 runs off the last over, which seemed easy to defend for the Hyderabad bowler. However, the South African bowler failed to hold onto his nerves and GT finished off the game.

Jansen’s last overturned disastrous as he bowled a low full-toss outside the off-stump for Rashid Khan to bury it outside the boundary. Following this, Muralitharan was seen reacting aggressively in the dugout. The SRH bowling coach was shown getting up from his seat while making some aggressive comments.

The former spinner’s frustration at Jensen’s last over was visible as the cameras captured it. As the coach’s outbreak was being shown on the camera, Ian Bishop, who was seated in the commentary box commented that he had “never seen Muttiah Muralitharan this angry.” The video is now doing the rounds on social media.

GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans snatch last-ball win

The Gujarat Titans registered a five-wicket win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with vice-captain Rashid Khan coming to their rescue after Wriddhiman Saha began the innings on a positive note. Saha smacked 68 runs off just 38 deliveries, an innings that included 11 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rashid's impressive cameo of 31 runs off just 11 balls helped GT get over the line to maintain their spot at the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

While GT won the match, it was SRH’s Umran Malik who grabbed all the headlines during the clash. The 22-year-old ran riot against the Hardik Pandya-led side as he ended with a staggering figure of 5/25 in his four-over spell, the best in this season so far. Malik's outstanding fifer has helped him increase his wicket tally to 15 for the season and has helped him move to second in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap list, only three behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal and level on wickets with teammate T Natarajan.

