'Never Take It For Granted': CSK's Jadeja Opens Up On Ultra Rare Fielding Flop Show Vs MI

Match no.33 of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, featured dramatic moments, including the many catches that were dropped by CSK. Out of all, two catches were dropped by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who is known for his athleticism on the cricket field.

However, the match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was one of those rare occasions when Jadeja faced trouble in holding on to the ball.

While CSK earned their second victory of the season by earning a three-wicket victory over MI, courtesy of the ever-green finishing touch by MS Dhoni, Jadeja spoke about the dropped catches in the post-match interview. As reported by ANI, Jadeja emphasised the importance of fielding and accepted the fact that the team needs to work on their fielding. At the same time, Jadeja also admitted that fielding is something that he never takes for granted.

“If you aren't winning games, you still want to be calm. (On him dropping catches) It happens, that's why I never take fielding for granted and practice hard. We need to work on our fielding, can't afford to drop catches,” Jadeja explained in the post-match interview. The CSK skipper also heaped praises on Dhoni for his quick-fire knock, including a total of 16 runs in the final over, which resulted in the match finishing in a thrilling fashion.

Ravindra Jadeja praises MS Dhoni for the finishing touch against MI

"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's(Dhoni) still here and doing it for us. Yes, he (Mukesh) has bowled well upfront and done well for us in the powerplay," said Jadeja.

MS Dhoni came into bat in the 16th over of the match, after CSK were reduced to 106/6, and scored a match-winning knock of 28 runs in 13 balls. On the other hand, Mukesh Choudhary displayed clinical bowling by dismissing the top three batters of MI in the early stages of the match.

Coming back to the dropped catches, alongside Jadeja, Caribbean superstar Dwyane Bravo and India all-rounder Shivam Dube were the other players who couldn’t hold on to catches for CSK. Meanwhile, the match featured another rare moment, where Dhoni failed to complete a stumping.

However, CSK were lucky to get over the dropped catches and continued with a brilliant all-round performance to end up on the winning side.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)