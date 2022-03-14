New RCB Skipper Faf Du Plessis Reveals Similarities With CSK's MS Dhoni; 'I Am Very Lucky'

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis would be hoping to make an impact in the IPL 2022 season as he is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season.

Du Plessis who played for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until last season was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 Mega auction and was named RCB captain during the recent event in Bangalore. The cricketer while speaking on RCB diaries spoke about leadership similarity with MS Dhoni and time at CSK.

IPL 2022: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on similarities with MS Dhoni

The 37-year-old du Plessis while sharing his thought on the CSK journey said, “I’m very lucky that I’ve been around some fantastic leaders in my journey in cricket. I grew in with Graeme Smith, who is South Africa’s best leader ever. And then the 10 years with MS and Stephen Fleming, two fantastic leaders. I do think that there’s a similarity in MS style and my style in terms that we both are very relaxed characters,”

During his time with CSK, Fafa du Plessis found MS Dhoni's captaincy to be completely 'opposite' to what it was like captaining in South Africa. He said that while starting with Chennai, he had the idea of what captaincy and leadership look like however, he found MS Dhoni completely opposite to what he thought it would look like because of the culture in South Africa.

Bold Diaries: Captain Faf Interview@faf1307 talks about the opportunity of captaining RCB, what he's learnt from MS Dhoni and Graeme Smith, and the amazing fans of RCB, on Bold Diaries with Danish Sait.

Giving more insight on MS Dhoni's influence, Du Plessis said, “Because that’s the thing that always comes through when the pressure is on. So, I can’t try to be Virat Kohli because I’m not Virat Kohli. I can’t try to be MS Dhoni. But there are things I’ve learnt that helped me grow my leadership style and mature. So, I’m grateful for that journey. MS (Dhoni) is a fantastic leader and has probably had the most success in terms of silverware than any other captain in the world. It’s been a privilege to be a part of that journey.”

RCB captain Faf du Plessis on playing alongside Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stepped down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 and this year Faf du Plessis will be hoping to lead the team towards their maiden IPL glory. After being unveiled as the new RCB captain, du Plessis spoke about how it feels like to play alongside Virat Kohli. He said, "His (Kohli) performance as a cricket player has been probably one of the greatest, so huge respect for what he's done not only with the bat in his hand but also in captaincy perspective, he's changed Indian cricket."

He added, "I've seen that happen over time. Playing against India for so long, I could see that shift, his leadership footprint has brought in the Indian team -- a competitive, fit Indian team that was fighting fire with fire as no Indian team ever did before. He's got an extremely strong leadership style and that rubs off obviously on players underneath him and that is something that we would still need."