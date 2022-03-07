New Zealand Players Available For IPL 2022 In Place Of Netherlands Tour, Confirms Coach

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is just around the corner however teams will be sweating over the availability of their overseas players due to their national commitment. Australian players are set to be absent for the first few fixtures due to their ongoing tour of Pakistan, while Cricket South Africa have also asked their players to think about taking part in the Bangladesh series. However, there should be no such issues for New Zealand players following the latest statement from their national team coach Gary Stead despite the upcoming Netherlands vs New Zealand series.

Gary Stead on New Zealand player's availability for IPL 2022

Some of the key New Zealand players like namely Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham are part of the IPL 2022. Ahead of the Netherlands vs New Zealand series coach Gary Stead said, "They won’t be available for that (Netherlands) series. I think it's always exciting as a coach when you know that a number of players build the depth of the squad and that leads to the big picture of leading it to the World Cup in the future."

Coach Gary Stead with an update on player movements ahead of the IPL and series against @KNCBcricket. #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/msfl4baPCG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 7, 2022

While the Kiwi players will be available for the initial part of the tournament there are questions over their availability of participation during the knockout stages of the tournament alongside the England players. The league stage of the tournament is slated to end on May 22. However, the Black Caps are scheduled to play England in a three-match Test series which will be starting on June 2 at Lord's. Following the England tour, New Zealand will face Ireland in 3 three-match ODI and T20I series before heading for T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in Australia in October.

Netherlands vs New Zealand schedule

The New Zealand team are scheduled to host the Netherlands team for a one-off T20 and a three-match ODI series. The matches will be Bay Oval and Seddon Park. The Netherlands vs New Zealand series will begin with a solitary T20I fixture on March 25, one day before the start of IPL 2022. The three ODIs will be contested on March 29, April 2 and April 4 respectively.

Image: Blackcapsnz/ Instagram