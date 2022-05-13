'Next MI Captain': Harbhajan Singh Names Uncapped Indian As Rohit Sharma's Successor

Mumbai Indians earned a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in match no 59 of the Indian Premier League 2022, by chasing down the target of 98 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. What looked like an easy run chase for MI, turned out to be a tough one after the side lost four wickets with only 33 runs on the scoreboard. MI ended up winning the match, courtesy of Tilak Varma’s gritty knock of 34 runs in 32 balls.

Meanwhile, impressed by Varma’s knock, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh named the 19-year-old batter as Captain Rohit Sharma’s successor at MI. While commentating during the second innings of the match, the former Mumbai Indians Captain heaped praises on the youngster and made a big prediction about his future with the five-time IPL champions. The legendary off-spinner's prediction about Varma came when MI stood at 85/5 in 13.2 overs, requiring 13 runs to win from 40 balls, with Varma and Tim David at the crease.

“The thing is right. He has the potential, and we will see him play for Mumbai Indians for many years to come. Tilak alongside David too. I think Tilak will be the future captain for Mumbai Indians,” Harbhajan said. Meanwhile, the former India cricketer’s partner in the commentary box, Aakash Chopra also shared his views with Harbhajan. “Wow, your heard that first here. The left-handed batter who is currently on strike can become the future skipper of Mumbai Indians,” the former Team Indian batsman said.

More about Mumbai Indians' win

Meanwhile, Varma and David made sure MI get over the line by hitting the winning runs and remaining unbeaten. Varma hit four fours during his calculated knock of 34 runs, while David remained unbeaten on 16 runs off 7 balls. Earlier in the innings, batting for the fifth wicket, Varma and Hrithik Shokeen formed a crucial 47-run partnership. While Shokeen scored 18 runs off 23 balls, opener Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma scored 6 and 18 runs respectively.

The win was the third victory for MI in IPL 2022, in their 12th game. On the other hand, it was the eighth loss of the current season for CSK. Following MI's win, CSK were knocked out of the IPL 2022 Playoffs race.