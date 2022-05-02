NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald & NBA's Chris Paul Invest In Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals

American athletes Chris Paul, Larry Fitzgerald, and Kelvin Beachum have joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals' board as minority investors. Paul is a point guard in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He plays for the Phoenix Suns. Fitzgerald is a former American football wide receiver who played for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League (NFL). Kelvin Beachum plays offensive tackle for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

This isn't the first time that non-Indians have chosen to invest in one of the world's most lucrative sports leagues. CVC Capitals, a British investment firm, smashed all records when it invested over $1 billion to purchase the IPL's newly-added Gujarat franchise. A British businessman named Lachlan Murdoch owns a portion of Rajasthan Royals.

'I am excited'

The three American elite athletes expressed excitement and said they were thrilled to be a part of the Royals franchise while talking about their investment. Paul expressed his delight at being one of the first American players to recognise the IPL's potential. Fitzgerald claimed that he was excited to work with the team, while Beachum stated that he is aware of cricket's international prominence and is excited to join the Rajasthan Royals as an investor.

"I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL. With a variety of components, including stadium experience and fan engagement still left to fulfill their course, I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment," Paul said in a statement.

"I love the idea of building a professional franchise with a clear social purpose and look forward to working with this team to challenge the realms of possibility by expanding to new horizons as a franchise. India has a passionate sports culture and I’m excited to invest in one of the most sought-after teams in the country," Fitzgerald said.

"I am keenly aware of the popularity of cricket internationally and am thrilled to join the Rajasthan Royals franchise as an investor. I respect the global reach of the IPL and am committed to supporting the Royals," Beachum said.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/nba.com

