Nicholas Pooran On Price Tag Creating Pressure: 'It's Your Job To Put That Noise Behind'

West Indies ace cricketer Nicholas Pooran who will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the forthcoming 2022 edition of IPL recently opened up if his price tag of Rs 10.75 crore (approx. US$1.43 million), which he fetched in the auction was mounting pressure upon him. Pooran felt that it does create some pressure at times when you're not doing well because the media and fans criticise you and target you but as a professional, it's necessary to shut down that noise and try to perform on the pitch

"As a professional player, sometimes I guess it does, especially when you're not doing well, the media targets you, a lot of fans criticise you, so it [the fee] definitely does play a part. But as a professional, it's your job to put that noise behind you and just try to perform for the team" he told ESPNcricinfo.

The player had a dull outing in the previous edition of IPL, averaging just 7.75 with the bat for Punjab Kings. When asked about last season, he remarked that one bad season doesn't change things completely and that he continued to do well in the international circuit, something that grabbed the attention of those who showed interest in him at the IPL 2022 auctions.

"It doesn't feel like that. Just because I had one bad season, it's not going to change the player I am. I am doing pretty well in international cricket and everyone sees that. For me it's about giving back to my team - the Sunrisers have invested a lot in me and so I just want to give my all for them - to me, it's about being the best version of myself." the West Indies batter further added.

Nicholas Pooran talks about working with Brian Lara at SRH

It is pertinent to note that Brian Lara is the batting coach at the SRH franchise and Pooran said that he is looking forward to the opportunity of working with someone of his brilliance "Yeah, we have had a couple of conversations in the recent past. He's simply superb, amazing when it comes to batting and how he views the game. So yeah, looking forward to that opportunity to work with him." he said.

