No Stopping Bhuvneshwar Kumar As He Cracks Stumps With Pinpoint Accuracy Ahead Of RR Clash

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to face each other in their opening match of the IPL 2022 as both teams eye a winning start in this year's edition. The SRH vs RR match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ground on Tuesday, March 29. The Sunrisers Hyderabad social media handle on Tuesday posted a video in which Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen practising yorkers ahead of the SRH vs RR clash.

IPL 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar practices toe crushing yorker ahead of SRH vs RR match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the most senior players in the SRH camp and is also their pace spearhead. With Rashid Khan no longer with the team, he will have to share the burden of picking wickets in absence of the Afghan talisman. In the video, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen bowling pinpoint yorkers which can be seen hitting the shoes or crashing onto the stumps. Here's the video of Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling pinpoint yorkers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL stats

Bhuvneshwar was not retained by SRH this season but they managed to buy him for INR 4.20 crore. Talking about Bhuvesnwar's performance at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. The pacer has picked 13 wickets in 15 matches, which is the second-most wickets for him at any venue in the IPL. The pacer is also a two-time Purple Cap winner, having come out on top in IPL 2016 and 2017 with 23 and 27 wickets, respectively.

In 132 IPL matches, he has taken 142 wickets which also includes two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul. The 32-year-old is also on the verge of reaching a major milestone as he needs eight more wickets to become the first Indian pacer to bag 150 IPL wickets. Apart from that Bhuvneshwar could also become the fourth Indian to reach the mark after Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).

How did SRH fare in IPL 2021?

SRH had finished bottom of the table in the unforgettable 2021 season. The season also witnessed the team management falling out with captain David Warner. Warner dropped as captain halfway through the season, with Kane Williamson taking his place, and eventually dropped from the squad altogether. While last season marked the first time since joining SRH that Warner had failed to score over 500 runs, he went on to play a leading role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup win just a month later.