'Not Many Can...': Fans Hail Kuldeep Yadav's Heartfelt Gesture For DC Teammate Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel bowled brilliantly against Punjab Kings on Wednesday to help the team register a 9-wicket victory at Brabourne Stadium. Axar Patel finished with a match figure of 2/10 in 4 overs while Kuldeep Yadav in his 4 overs conceded 24 runs and picked up two wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav was the Player of the Match for his spell, however the left-arm wrist spinner in a heartfelt gesture decided to share the award with his teammate Axar Patel.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Kuldeep Yadav had special praise for Axar Patel and his bowling effort. He said, "First of all, thank you so much, but I want to share my Man of the Match award with Axar Patel. He has bowled brilliantly and he has taken some crucial wickets during the middle phase overs. According to me, he (Axar) deserved the award, but I want to share the award with him."

Kuldeep Yadav's speech won the hearts of the fans who flooded social media with messages praising the Delhi Capitals player.

The PBKS vs DC match turned out to be a one-sided contest with Delhi Capitals bowlers dominating the Punjab Kings batting lineup. Batting first, most of the batters in the Punjab Kings lineup ended up in single-digit scores.

Except for Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, no other player was able to make a major contribution as wickets fell like a pack of cards. The top scorer for the team was Jitesh Sharma with 32 runs, while skipper Mayank Agarwal contributed with 24 runs. Punjab Kings' innings folded for just 115 runs on board with spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowling brilliantly. Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed also finished with two wickets apiece.

Chasing a mere target of 116 runs to win, Delhi Capitals made it look easy with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner going after PBKS bowlers. Shaw was dismissed by PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar after a quickfire 41. Warner completed yet another half century, remaining unbeaten on 60 runs off 30 balls.