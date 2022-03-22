Not Samson Or Buttler, Aakash Chopra Predicts Youngster To Be 'highest Run-scorer For RR'

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra analysed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad, before the team starts their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on March 29, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH). Speaking about RR, Chopra mentioned that Rajasthan have done a great job in the IPL 2022 mega auction and have definitely changed their strategy in the tournament for the upcoming season. Chopra also made a bold prediction by saying that young Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal will go on to score the maximum runs for the team, despite the presence of big-hitting batters like skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in the squad.

“Just think, there is Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaisal, and Shimron Hetmyer but I will go with Devdutt Padikkal,” Chopra said. Explaining the same, the cricketer turned pundit added that Devdutt is the future of Indian cricket and there are no ifs and buts in his case.

Other predictions about Rajasthan Royals-

Chopra admits he can see the 21-year-old opening the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but it also means Jos Buttler will bat at no. 4. However, Chopra added it will be interesting to see what comes next before making a few more predictions. As per Chopra, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will finish the season as the highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan, while Buttler will finish the tournament with the highest strike rate.

Devdutt Padikkal's run tally in IPL so far

Meanwhile, Chopra’s prediction about Padikkal can be supported by the fact that he was one of the leading scorers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the two seasons he played for them. Padikkal returned with a total run tally of 473 runs after playing 15 matches during his debut season in 2020. He then finished the 2021 season with a total of 411 runs to his credit and also hit his maiden IPL century during his final year with RCB. He has a total of six half-centuries and one century to his name.

Big buys for RR in IPL 2022 mega auction

Padikkal was bought by RR for an amount of 7.75 crores in the IPL 2022 auction, alongside other big buys like R Ashwin (5 crores), Boult (8 crores), Hetmyer (8.5 crores), Riyan Parag (3.8 crores), and Navdeep Saini (2.6 crores). In the meantime, Samson for 14 crores, Buttler for 10 crores, and Jaiswal for 4 crores were the three retentions by the team ahead of the auction. Prasidh Krishna for an amount of 10 crores was the biggest buy for the team in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

