Not Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni: Rashid Khan Names Indian Batter He Finds Difficult To Bowl To

Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan has revealed the name of the batter whom he finds it difficult to bowl against after winning the Indian Premier League 2022 title on Sunday. As GT picked up the coveted IPL title in their debut campaign, Rashid played a handy role in both the bowling and batting departments. Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Rashid named neither Virat Kohli nor MS Dhoni, but Indian youngster Shubman Gill as the only batter whom he thought would be hard to bowl against.

However, Gill and Rashid played for the same team and Rashid didn’t have to bowl against him. "So proud to be here with him. With someone like him, it gives you lots of energy in the game. The way he played throughout the tournament was unbelievable so pleased to have him on our side. He’s the only one I was thinking will be hard for me to bowl to but luckily I have him on my side," Rashid Khan said.

A look at Shubman Gill's stats in IPL 2022

Gill remained unbeaten on 45 runs off 43 balls in the IPL 2022 final against RR and helped GT emerge as the winner by finishing things off with a six in the 19th over. The 22-year-old played a total of 16 games for GT in IPL 2022 and finished as the second-highest run-scorer for the team behind skipper Hardik Pandya. He scored 483 runs in 16 games with a highest of 96 runs and four half-centuries in total.

Rashid Khan's all-round show for GT

On the other hand, Rashid also had a good 2022 season with an economy rate of 6.6, which is the third-best behind Sunil Narine and Mohsin Khan. Rashid also made an impact with the bat as his strike rate of 227.50 was the best among other batters in the No. 7 position.

While Rashid scored 91 runs in the season, he was only behind Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni, and Axar Patel, who scored more runs in the tournament in that position.

David Miller's revival in IPL 2022

David Miller was another terrific performer for GT as he played many match-winning innings, playing the tough role of a finisher. Miller hit 481 runs in 16 games, at a strike rate of 142.72 and an average of 68.71 with a best knock of 94* runs and crossed the 50-run mark on two occasions.

