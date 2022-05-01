'Nothing Happens In CSK Without MS Dhoni's Approval': Why Ravindra Jadeja Quit Captaincy?

On Saturday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dropped a bombshell by announcing that skipper Ravindra Jadeja had stepped down to focus more on his game and that MS Dhoni has returned as the team's leader. The Super Kings released a statement announcing Jadeja's decision to relinquish captaincy and Dhoni's return to the helm. CSK announced that Jadeja has stepped down as captain to concentrate more on his game, and that Dhoni has agreed to lead the franchise once more in the broader interest.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game & has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest & to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," CSK said in a statement.

Why did Jadeja quit captaincy?

Jadeja struggled tremendously under the strain of captaincy, which even showed in his performance, as he only managed to score 112 runs and claim five wickets in his brief stint. The Gujarat-born all-rounder was appointed as the captain of CSK before the start of the ongoing season. The official announcement was made just 24 hours prior to CSK's first game.

"In an ideal world, till 2020, it was Raina who was always the natural successor to Dhoni having lead whenever he has been injured. But when he lost form and was released, CSK didn't have a second line of leadership ready. For the record, Jadeja had only led Saurashtra once, that too at junior level 14 years back," an IPL insider told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, Jadeja looked uneasy from the start of his captaincy tenure, since Dhoni's aura restricted him from being himself. Despite not being at the helm, Dhoni was observed making crucial decisions in several of CSK's games this season. In one match, Dhoni was spotted making field changes in consultation with Dwayne Bravo while Jadeja stood on the boundary line, raising questions as to who was calling shots.

"Look, nothing happens in CSK without MSD’s approval. He is the first, second, third, and last word when it comes to cricketing matters. Doesn’t matter who captains the side. If CSK would have announced Dhoni’s decision to step down two months before IPL, it would have affected the potential team sponsors’ morale. Once the sponsors were all locked in, it’s safer to make an announcement."

The Super Kings are believed to have undertaken meetings with another star player for the captaincy job before settling on Jadeja, according to news agency PTI. As per the report, CSK had offered the player the role of joint-captaincy alongside Dhoni.

The player, however, declined the offer because he would have been solely blamed for any defeats, while Dhoni would have received credit for the victories. After failing to reach an agreement with the player, CSK chose to name Jadeja as captain, considering his seniority in the team.

Now that Dhoni is back as captain of CSK, it will be interesting to see if the franchise is able to make amends and win the remainder of its matches. Even if the Super Kings win all their matches from here on, there's very little chance for the side to make it to the playoffs this season.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI