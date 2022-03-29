'Now Family Is Happy': Hardik Pandya Reflects If Dismissal To Brother Krunal 'pinched' Him

In his maiden game as captain of the newly-formed IPL side, Gujarat Titans, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya locked horns against elder brother Krunal, who was representing another newbie in the form of Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik, who promoted himself to the No. 4 position in the batting lineup, was involved in a mini-battle with Krunal at one stage, hitting boundaries after boundaries to take on his brother. Krunal, however, had the last laugh, dismissing Hardik for 33 off 28 balls in the 11th over of the game.

When asked about the clash between the two brothers, Hardik said the dismissal would have hurt him more had his team not defeated Lucknow. But since Gujarat ended up on the winning side, Hardik said it's okay that Krunal got him out because the family is now "neutral and happy".

"Getting out to him would have pinched me more had we not won the game. But it's okay; the family is happy now that he's got me out and we won the match. The family is neutral and happy," a smiling Hardik said in his post-match interview.

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium. Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami struck on the very first ball as he dismissed LSG captain KL Rahul for a duck. Shami came back to pick the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the third over of the innings. LSG lost two more wickets in quick succession before Deepak Hooda and debutant Ayush Badoni steadied the ship for their side and forged a crucial 87-run partnership. Both the batters scored a half-century each to take Lucknow from 29-4 to 156-6 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Dushmantha Chameera picked two back-to-back wickets for Lucknow in the powerplay to put the Titans under early pressure. After losing Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar, captain Hardik Pandya forged a partnership with Matthew Wade before Krunal came in and dismissed his brother for 33 off 28 balls. Wade was sent back to the pavilion by Deepak Hooda for 30 runs in the next over. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia then came in and scored some quickfire runs to take the Titans closer to the target. However, Avesh Khan struck in time to dismiss Miller for 30 runs.

Tewatia continued his onslaught with the bat as he remained unbeaten to take the Titans home in the final over with two balls remaining. Tewatia scored 40 runs off just 24 balls to ensure his side finished on the winning side. Abhinav Manohar provided assistance to Tewatia from the other end as he scored 15 off 7 balls. The Titans won the match by 5 wickets. Shami was presented the player of the match award for his outstanding performance with the ball.

