The Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 is all set to begin on March 26, with the match between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) headlining the opening day. While cricket fans across the globe await cricketing action from the biggest T20 league in the world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) announced major rule changes involving the Decision Review System(DRS) and sanctions for breaking the bio-bubble norms. In the meantime, here’s a look at the rule changes made by the BCCI for the 15th edition of the tournament.

Sanctions due to Bio Bubble breach:

The 2021 edition of the tournament was halted midway in May last year, because of the breakout of Covid-19 cases in the team camps. The tournament was later completed with the second leg in the UAE. However, in order to prevent any such thing from happening this time, BCCI last listed punishments for any bio-bubble breaches.

Sanctions for a player breaching bio-bubble:

When a person commits the offense of bio-bubble breach for the first time, he/she will have to quarantine for 7 days and will be fined 100% of the match fees for the no. of matches they miss.

When the offense is committed for the second time, the player will serve a one-match suspension without getting paid after completing the mandatory re-quarantine period.

When the offense is committed for the third time, the player will be removed from the registered squad for the rest of the season, and the team won’t be allowed to get a replacement.

Sanctions for family members breaching bio-bubble:

When a family member of a player, team official, or match official breaches the Covid-19 protocols for the first time, the individual will enter the quarantine period of seven days, including the player, team, or match official. At the same time, he/she will be fined 100% of their match fees.

When a family member breaches the protocol for the second time, the individual will be removed from the bubble for the rest of the season, while the player, team official or match official will have to serve a re-quarantine period of seven days.

Meanwhile, if a franchise allows any person from outside to enter the bubble and come in contact with the players or support staff, the franchise will have to pay a fine of INR 1 crore to BCCI.

Sanctions on teams:

If the offense is committed for the second time, one point from their account will be deducted from the points table.

At the same time, if the team commits a third or more offense, they will lose 2 points each time.

If a person misses a Covid-19 test, he/she will receive a warning and if it is repeated, the individual will be fined INR 75,000 per offense and will be barred to enter the stadium of the training facility until the test is done.

DRS, Super Over, and more rule changes

As per the new rules issued by BCCI, teams will be allowed to take two DRS referrals per innings. Whereas, BCCI also announced major rule changes if a match is tied. As per the new rile, if the super over or super overs is not able to determine the result within the allotted time, the team which sits higher in the standings will be declared as winners. The IPL 2022 will feature the new rule issued by the Marylebone Cricket Club which allows the new batter to take the strike if the last batter was dismissed through a catch. Meanwhile, BCCI will reschedule matches if teams are not being able to have 12 players available. Out of the 12, 11 players would be playing, of which seven players must be Indian and one substitute for selection on a match day.

