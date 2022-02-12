PBKS Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Punjab Kings For IPL 2022

After heading into the IPL auction 2022 with the highest purse size, having retained just two players, Punjab Kings (PBKS) shelled out a large amount of money to complete most of their squad on the first day.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the biggest surprise coming out of the PBKS squad was that they had released captain KL Rahul and chose to retain just Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Here is the complete Punjab Kings player list after Day 2 of the auction and the prices that the franchise signed them for.

Punjab Kings player list after IPL Auction 2022

Sr. No. Player Retained/Bought Price (INR) 1 Mayank Agarwal Retained 12 crore 2 Arshdeep Singh Retained 4 crore 3 Kagiso Rabada Bought 9.25 crore 4 Shahrukh Khan Bought 9 crore 5 Jonny Bairstow Bought 6.75 crore 6 Shikhar Dhawan Bought 8.25 crore 7 Harpreet Brar Bought 3.8 crore 8 Rahul Chahar Bought 5.25 crore 9 Jitesh Sharma Bought 20 lakh 10 Ishan Porel Bought 25 lakh 11 Prabhsimran Singh Bought 60 lakh 12 Ansh Patel Bought 20 lakh 13 Liam Livingstone Bought 11.25 crore 14 Odean Smith Bought 6 crore 15 Sandeep Sharma Bought 50 lakh 16 Raj Angad Bawa Bought 2 crore 17 Rishi Dhawan Bought 55 lakh 18 Prerak Mankad Bought 20 lakh 19 Nathan Ellis Bought 75 lakh 20 Atharva Taide Bought 20 lakh 21 Vaibhav Arora Bought 20 lakh 22 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Bought 50 lakh 23 Benny Howell Bought 40 lakh 24 Writtick Chatterjee Bought 20 lakh 25 Baltej Dhanda Bought 20 lakh

Changes in Punjab Kings' squad

Punjab Kings seem to have made several changes to their squad from last year as they retained just two players. The new signing of Shikhar Dhawan is expected to replace KL Rahul at the top and provide a left-hand right-hand combination as the opening pair alongside Mayank Agarwal.

The addition of players like Shahrukh Khan and Jonny Bairstow will help the PBKS have people who can accelerate the innings after the start provided by the openers. The best additions seem to have been made in the bowling department, with the addition of Kagiso Rabada to the team. The South African pacer can provide valuable guidance to the team and can form a valuable bowling partnership alongside young Arshdeep Singh in the first six overs and at the death overs.

After a busy first day at the IPL auction 2022, PBKS can be expected to sign more batters to increase the depth in their squad. Other than the experience of Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, the franchise has few other batters who can provide stability to their innings.

Image: ANI