PBKS Team 2022: Complete List Of Players Roped In By Punjab Kings For IPL 2022

Quick links:
Image: Twitter - @PunjabKingsIPL
After heading into the IPL auction 2022 with the highest purse size, having retained just two players, Punjab Kings (PBKS) shelled out a large amount of money to complete most of their squad on the first day.
Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, the biggest surprise coming out of the PBKS squad was that they had released captain KL Rahul and chose to retain just Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Here is the complete Punjab Kings player list after Day 2 of the auction and the prices that the franchise signed them for.
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Retained/Bought
|
Price (INR)
|1
|Mayank Agarwal
|Retained
|
12 crore
|2
|Arshdeep Singh
|Retained
|
4 crore
|3
|Kagiso Rabada
|Bought
|
9.25 crore
|4
|Shahrukh Khan
|Bought
|
9 crore
|5
|Jonny Bairstow
|Bought
|
6.75 crore
|6
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Bought
|
8.25 crore
|7
|Harpreet Brar
|Bought
|
3.8 crore
|8
|Rahul Chahar
|Bought
|
5.25 crore
|9
|Jitesh Sharma
|Bought
|
20 lakh
|10
|Ishan Porel
|Bought
|
25 lakh
|11
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Bought
|
60 lakh
|12
|Ansh Patel
|Bought
|20 lakh
|13
|Liam Livingstone
|Bought
|11.25 crore
|14
|Odean Smith
|Bought
|6 crore
|15
|Sandeep Sharma
|Bought
|50 lakh
|16
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Bought
|2 crore
|17
|Rishi Dhawan
|Bought
|55 lakh
|18
|Prerak Mankad
|Bought
|20 lakh
|19
|Nathan Ellis
|Bought
|75 lakh
|20
|Atharva Taide
|Bought
|20 lakh
|21
|Vaibhav Arora
|Bought
|20 lakh
|22
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Bought
|50 lakh
|23
|Benny Howell
|Bought
|40 lakh
|24
|Writtick Chatterjee
|Bought
|20 lakh
|25
|Baltej Dhanda
|Bought
|20 lakh
Punjab Kings seem to have made several changes to their squad from last year as they retained just two players. The new signing of Shikhar Dhawan is expected to replace KL Rahul at the top and provide a left-hand right-hand combination as the opening pair alongside Mayank Agarwal.
The addition of players like Shahrukh Khan and Jonny Bairstow will help the PBKS have people who can accelerate the innings after the start provided by the openers. The best additions seem to have been made in the bowling department, with the addition of Kagiso Rabada to the team. The South African pacer can provide valuable guidance to the team and can form a valuable bowling partnership alongside young Arshdeep Singh in the first six overs and at the death overs.
After a busy first day at the IPL auction 2022, PBKS can be expected to sign more batters to increase the depth in their squad. Other than the experience of Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, the franchise has few other batters who can provide stability to their innings.