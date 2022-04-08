The Punjab Kings are set to take on Gujarat Titans in the upcoming match of the IPL 2022. Both the teams will play the match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Titans are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament winning both the matches, while Punjab Kings will look to make it two wins in a row.

Talking about the previous encounters, Punjab Kings are coming into this match after having beaten defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Punjab Kings is currently placed 4th on the IPL 2022 points table having registered two wins from three matches.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand knocked down Delhi Capitals in their previous fixture, winning the match by 14 runs. Against DC, Shubman Gill scored 84 runs which was his first half-century of the IPL 2022 season, while Lockie Ferguson picked up 4 wickets, helping the team to victory. Here's a look at the PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs GT Playing XI and other details.

IPL 2022: Pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

So far three matches have been played at the Brabourne Stadium in which teams chasing the score have won twice, while the team defending the total have won only once. Going by the previous results, the team winning the toss should be looking to bowl first and chase down the target.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT fantasy tips

Liam Livingstone: The England batter has begun his IPL 2022 journey on a cracking note smashed 98 runs and taking 2 wickets so far. He will be eager to carry on the form from the previous match and add more runs to his tally.

Shikhar Dhawan: The opener has made a decent start to the campaign and would want to do better against the Titans. The experienced campaigner will be looking to score runs at a brisk pace and set th platform for other batters to use long handles..

Kagiso Rabada: The South African has so far scored 37 runs and picked up 2 wickets in this tournament so far. The pacer is capable of getting wickets with old and new balls.

Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans skipper is slowly getting back to his form having registered two 30 plus scores in two matches. The all-rounder is hungry for runs and would be eager to make a major contribution with the bat.

Mohammad Shami: The experienced pacer has looked with the ball in both matches. Shami has so far picked up 5 scalps in IPL 2022 tournament and would look to add more wickets to his tally.

PBKS vs GT Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – David Miller, Shikhar Dhawan,Shubman Gill (C)

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya (VC), Odean Smith

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson

PBKS vs GT playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande