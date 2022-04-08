PBKS Vs GT Preview, IPL 2022: Will Gujarat's Bowling Mastery Annihilate Agarwal & Co.?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Friday, April 8 promises to be a great battle between the bat and ball as both teams look to move forward on the IPL 2022 Points table. The PBKS vs GT contest will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be between the Punjab Kings' batting firepower against the bowling mastery of Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022: Preview of PBKS vs GT contest

The match is also a battle between the teams in which one has the highest batting run rate in powerplay (Punjab Kings) against the team which has the best economy in powerplay (Gujarat Titans). According to Espncricinfo stat, Punjab Kings powerplay run rate currently stands at 10.94 while the Gujarat Titans have the best bowling average and second-best economy rate standing at 10.71 and 6.25.

Coming into the battle Gujarat Titans are currently the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 after two matches. The Hardik Pandya-led team won the first match against Lucknow Super Giants while chasing, while in the second match they managed to defend the total.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have had a topsy turvy ride so far in IPL 2022. They started their campaign chasing down 206 with an over to spare against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening fixture. The team however failed to put up a strong show against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match and were comfortably beaten. The Mayank Agarwal-led team however bounced back to defend 181 runs against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in their third match. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans squad

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.