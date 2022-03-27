RCB Vs PKBS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Fantasy Tips And Pitch Report

After the conclusion of the MI vs DC match on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Punjab Kings in the fourth match of the tournament. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.

Last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the Eliminator but were knocked out by KKR. On the other hand, Punjab Kings ended their journey at sixth spot on the points table last season. Here is a look at PBKS vs RCB Dream 11 prediction, probable playing XI and other details.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders – Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Harshal Patel (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB pitch report

The surface at the DY Patil stadium will be of help to both the batters as well as the bowlers. Expect the matches at this venue to produce scores close to the 160 mark, as 147 is the average first innings score. The stats at DY Patil stadium show that 10 matches have been won by the chasing team. The toss will certainly have an important role to play.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB fantasy tips

Liam Livingstone: The England cricketer can bowl leg-breaks and is also a good striker of the ball. He has so far played 9 IPL matches and scored 119 runs. This season should be a good opportunity for him to show his true powers.

Shikhar Dhawan: After being released by Delhi Capitals, the left-hander will hope to be among runs for his new team Punjab Kings. With the T20 World Cup just a couple of months away, Dhawan will eye for a return to team India by doing well in IPL 2022. He has hammered 5783 runs in his 192 matches IPL career so far.

Virat Kohli: After stepping from captaincy last season the former RCB and India skipper will look to end his poor form and find his mojo back with the bat. Fans will be hoping for him to show his magic with the bat yet again and take RCB toward maiden IPL glory.

Faf du Plessis: The former CSK cricketer will be leading the RCB team, which will be his maiden venture as skipper of any IPL team. The experience of the former Proteas skipper will be vital for RCB and his form with the bat at the top will be equally important. So far, Du Plessis has scored 2953 runs in his 100 IPL career so far.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan cricketer had an amazing T20 World Cup. He is not only a lethal right-arm leg-break bowler but can also contribute with the bat, which will be vital for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played just two matches for RCB last season, however, in the absence of a quality spinner he could be a regular feature in the playing 11 and would look to justify his selection and the price that RCB paid to get him in the auction.

PBKS vs RCB predicted playing XI

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (captain), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

RCB probable playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey